Tim Howard and Stuart Holden join Champions League team

August 9, 2018 7:37 pm
 
U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard and retired midfielder Stuart Holden are joining Turner broadcasting’s coverage of the Champions League this season.

Howard and Holden will serve as analysts for the B/R Football studio programming, which will include pre- and post-match, as well as halftime coverage on B/R Live and TNT. B/R Football will have studios in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Howard, 39, currently plays for Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids. He has made 121 appearances with the national team, most of any goalkeeper. He has played in two World Cups, starting in goal for all of the team’s matches in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

Holden, who also played in 23 matches for the national team, played in the Premier League and MLS during his nearly 10-year career. After his retirement in 2016, he has worked as a game analyst for FOX Sports.

Holden and Howard join Kate Abdo and Steve Nash as part of Turner’s broadcast team for the upcoming season. B/R Live is Turner’s live sports streaming platform.

