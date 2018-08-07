Listen Live Sports

Titans agree to terms with Jerome Cunningham, Brandon Chubb

August 7, 2018 5:18 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Jerome Cunningham and linebacker Brandon Chubb.

They also have waived tight end Phillip Supernaw and have placed linebacker Nate Palmer on injured reserve.

Cunningham, who is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, spent portions of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Titans. His lone NFL playing experience is a nine-game stint with the New York Giants in 2015. He caught eight passes in those games.

Chubb has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers since entering the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Wake Forest.

Supernaw caught four passes for the Titans each of the past two seasons. He also had been a special-teams contributor since joining the franchise in 2015.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

