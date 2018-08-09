Titans-Packers Stats

|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|Green Bay
|7
|0
|7
|17—31
|First Quarter
Ten_D.Jennings 4 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 10:22.
GB_J.Williams 8 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 7:05.
Ten_FG Succop 23, 12:02.
GB_Bouagnon 1 run (Crosby kick), 7:15.
GB_FG Crosby 41, 13:26.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 15 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 3:49.
GB_Kumerow 52 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 2:37.
Ten_Semisch 9 pass from Falk (Barnard kick), 1:42.
A_74,098.
___
|Ten
|GB
|First downs
|18
|31
|Total Net Yards
|302
|445
|Rushes-yards
|20-79
|32-89
|Passing
|223
|356
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|4-131
|3-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-0
|25-47-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-16
|Punts
|4-40.3
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-124
|10-74
|Time of Possession
|24:26
|35:34
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Wadley 9-27, Fluellen 3-21, Henry 3-11, D.Lewis 2-8, Mariota 1-7, Dawkins 1-6, Gabbert 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Bouagnon 11-25, Judd 6-19, Kizer 3-18, J.Williams 5-16, Montgomery 3-9, Boyle 4-2.
PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 2-3-0-42, Gabbert 9-15-0-76, Falk 10-19-0-105. Green Bay, Hundley 9-14-1-108, Kizer 9-18-0-134, Boyle 7-15-0-130.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burnett 3-24, Wadley 3-11, Ross 2-31, Dawkins 2-23, Semisch 2-17, N.Williams 1-38, Shippen 1-22, Sharpe 1-20, Batson 1-18, T.Taylor 1-9, D.Jennings 1-4, Firkser 1-3, Fluellen 1-2, Veasy 1-1. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 5-101, St. Brown 4-61, Kumerow 3-76, Moore 3-27, D.Adams 2-57, Allison 2-12, Yancey 2-10, Tonyan 1-10, J.Williams 1-8, R.Smith 1-7, Bouagnon 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
