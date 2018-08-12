Listen Live Sports

Titans waive 2, add pair of linebackers, defensive lineman

August 12, 2018 11:02 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with linebacker Tony Washington, outside linebacker Davond Dade and defensive lineman Francis Kallon.

The Titans also announced Sunday they waved linebacker and tight end Nick DeLuca and defensive back Josh Kalu.

The 6-foot-4 Washington signed with Houston in 2015 after going undrafted out of Oregon and switched between the Texans’ practice squad and injured reserve. He spent three weeks with the Titans’ practice squad last season.

Kallon also went undrafted in 2017 out of Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman has spent time with Pittsburgh, Green Bay and the New York Jets. Dade took part in Indianapolis’ rookie mini-camp this spring after going undrafted out of Portland State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

