Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tottenham sends US player Carter-Vickers on loan to Swansea

August 25, 2018 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Tottenham has sent American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan to another second-tier club for the season.

The 20-year-old center back will play for Swansea, the south Wales club that was relegated from the Premier League in May. He spent the first half of last season at Sheffield United and the remainder at Ipswich in the League Championship.

Carter-Vickers remains in Tottenham’s long-term plans, though, having recently signed a new contract through 2021.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, the Tottenham academy graduate made four appearances for the London club in the 2016-17 season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech