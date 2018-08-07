Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

August 7, 2018 5:21 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Ian Hardman to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Derek Fisher from Fresno (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Deven Marrero from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned C Tom Murphy to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chad Bettis from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Sandy Alcantara to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Albers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Kevin Kaczmarski outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Brett Cecil to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Hunter Strickland to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Syracuse as 26th man. Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Joey Wong.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed C Jesse Baker and RHP Conner Camacho.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Trey Haley.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Traded F Sam Dekker, the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis and cash to Cleveland for the draft rights to C Vladimir Veremeenko.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Shelvin Mack.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Named Pops Mensah-Bonsu general manager and Jarell Christian coach.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Tiffany Hayes to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived PK Trevor Moore. Signed OT Jarron Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Phillip Supernaw. Placed LB Nate Palmer on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with TE Jerome Cunningham and LB Brandon Chubb.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Gerald Rivers.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed Fs Charlie Sampair and Jared Thomas.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Justin Parizek on a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Shane Walsh to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Michala Hash assistant women’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Collin Vest women’s diving coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Chris Roach assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

