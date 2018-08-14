Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated C-UTL Blake Swihart from the 10-day DL. Designated C Dan Butler for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Scott Plaza. Signed RHP Robbie Coursel and LHP Mario Samuel.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Robert Calvano.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Zack Dodson.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP David Rollins to Seattle (AL) and the contract of LHP Alex Demchak to Boston (AL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LS Tanner Doll and LB Doug Parrish. Activated LBs Adam Konar and Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga from the six-game injured list. Released WR Sam Giguere, LB Jeremiah Kose and OL Kelvin Palmer.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with D Kevin Montgomery on a one-year contract.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced special advisor to the chancellor for athletics Dave Hart has agreed to a three-month extension.
JOHNSON C. SMITH — Announced the resignation of sports information director K.C. Culler.
