Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers on a contract extension through the 2020 season.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired OF Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash. Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Removed the interim tag from manager Mike Shildt.

Advertisement

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wagner Gomez. Reinstated RHP Colton Murray to the active list. Placed C Dioner Navarro and RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Darius Victor.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Darius Hillary. Agreed to terms with DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap on contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived WR Evan Berry, OL Kevin Bowen, DL Marcell Frazier, OL Geoff Gray and K Ross Martin. Released TE Julian Allen.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Robert Ayers.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired LB Kamalei Correa from Baltimore for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived LB Deontae Skinner.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Named Seth Waugh chief executive officer.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Martin Brodeur. Promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant general manager. Named Kevin McDonald pro scout and general manager of San Antonio (AHL) and Glen Wesley development coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Shawn Hackman president and general manager position.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Laurent Ciman has transferred to Dijon (France-Ligue 1).

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Chad Balentine men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach.

BROWN — Promoted Matt Meuleners top assistant wrestling coach. Named Darrius Little assistant wresting coach.

MONMOUTH (NJ) — Named JR Reid men’s assistant basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Granted a scholarship release of red-shirt freshman QB Tristan Gebbia.

VANDERBILT — Suspended sophomore S Zaire Jones after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.