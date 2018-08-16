Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 15, Tigers 8

August 16, 2018 11:57 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Adduci 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .292
Goodrum 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .234
Martinez dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .245
b-Gerber ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Mahtook lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .190
McCann c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .223
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Totals 37 8 10 8 6 6
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 3 2 0 1 1 .272
Forsythe 2b 5 3 5 2 0 0 .256
1-Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Polanco ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .291
Sano 3b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .226
Austin dh 3 0 0 1 1 3 .216
Garver c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Kepler cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Field rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Rosario ph-rf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Adrianza lf-2b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .244
Totals 38 15 15 15 4 10
Detroit 200 320 100— 8 10 3
Minnesota 350 007 00x—15 15 0

a-flied out for Field in the 6th. b-flied out for Martinez in the 7th.

1-ran for Forsythe in the 7th.

E_Candelario (9), Mahtook (1), Rodriguez (5). LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_Castellanos (34), Goodrum (25), Martinez (15), Mauer (18), Forsythe 2 (14). HR_Castellanos (18), off Santana; Mahtook (1), off Santana; McCann (7), off Santana; Goodrum (13), off Reed; Polanco (2), off Liriano; Sano (10), off Liriano; Adrianza (5), off McAllister. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (68), Goodrum (40), Martinez (40), Mahtook 2 (8), McCann 2 (33), Forsythe 2 (21), Polanco 4 (20), Sano 3 (36), Austin (26), Garver 2 (28), Adrianza 2 (23), Rosario (68). CS_Austin (2). SF_Polanco, Austin.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Mahtook, McCann, Reyes 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Austin, Adrianza). RISP_Detroit 1 for 10; Minnesota 7 for 10.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Adduci.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano, L, 3-8 1 2-3 5 8 4 3 1 56 4.72
Reininger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 20 7.71
Alcantara 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.54
McAllister 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 21 6.20
Wilson 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 32 3.97
Jimenez 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.33
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.96
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana 4 7 7 7 3 2 72 8.03
May, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 2 42 1.35
Reed 2 3 1 1 0 0 32 4.73
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 6.34

Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3, May 3-2. HBP_Greene (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_25,108 (38,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

