Twins 4, Indians 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Forsythe 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .242 Rosario lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .291 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .206 Grossman rf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .256 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Austin dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .241 Cave cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Adrianza ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Astudillo c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Totals 35 4 9 4 5 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .235 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .247 a-Diaz ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Cabrera rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .281 1-Guyer pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .226 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Totals 34 3 8 3 3 5

Minnesota 001 010 200—4 9 1 Cleveland 200 010 000—3 8 0

a-struck out for Alonso in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Cave (4). LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mauer (21), Rosario (31), Grossman (18), Cave (10), Encarnacion (15), Kipnis (23). HR_Astudillo (1), off Plutko. RBIs_Rosario (74), Grossman 2 (37), Astudillo (4), Encarnacion (90), Alonso (75), Cabrera (28). SB_Lindor (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Mauer, Sano 2, Austin, Adrianza 3); Cleveland 4 (Cabrera, Gomes 2, G.Allen). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Austin. LIDP_Kipnis.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stewart 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 94 6.61 May, W, 3-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 2.08 Rogers, H, 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.20 Hildenberger, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.38 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 5 95 4.94 Perez, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.14 C.Allen, L, 4-6, BS, 5-30 1 2 2 2 2 1 22 4.66 Olson 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 6.43 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.59

Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Perez 1-0. HBP_Plutko (Grossman), Cimber (Forsythe). WP_Plutko, Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_20,398 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.