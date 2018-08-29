Twins 4, Indians 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Austin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Adrianza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|a-Diaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|1-Guyer pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|G.Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200—4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Alonso in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Cave (4). LOB_Minnesota 11, Cleveland 7. 2B_Mauer (21), Rosario (31), Grossman (18), Cave (10), Encarnacion (15), Kipnis (23). HR_Astudillo (1), off Plutko. RBIs_Rosario (74), Grossman 2 (37), Astudillo (4), Encarnacion (90), Alonso (75), Cabrera (28). SB_Lindor (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Mauer, Sano 2, Austin, Adrianza 3); Cleveland 4 (Cabrera, Gomes 2, G.Allen). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Austin. LIDP_Kipnis.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|94
|6.61
|May, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.08
|Rogers, H, 12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.20
|Hildenberger, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.38
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|95
|4.94
|Perez, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.14
|C.Allen, L, 4-6, BS, 5-30
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|4.66
|Olson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|6.43
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.59
Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Perez 1-0. HBP_Plutko (Grossman), Cimber (Forsythe). WP_Plutko, Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:09. A_20,398 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.