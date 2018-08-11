Twins 4, Tigers 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Rosario rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Forsythe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.224
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Field cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.165
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|6
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Gerber pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|Adduci 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|001
|021
|000—4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|002—3
|9
|0
a-flied out for Field in the 7th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario (29). 3B_Adduci (1). HR_Austin (9), off Liriano; Goodrum (12), off Hildenberger. RBIs_Rosario (67), Austin 2 (25), Goodrum 2 (38), McCann (31). CS_Goodrum (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Rosario, Polanco 3, Cave 2); Detroit 2 (Jones, McCann). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Sano, Wilson, Austin. GIDP_Iglesias.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 6-9
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|111
|3.49
|May, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
|Hildenberger, S, 1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|4.74
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 3-7
|5
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|86
|4.42
|McAllister
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.06
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.66
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.71
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.59
WP_Liriano, Alcantara, Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:09. A_26,991 (41,297).
