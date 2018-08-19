Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 5, Tigers 4

August 19, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .226
Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .265
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .230
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Adduci 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .291
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .184
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Gerber cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .105
a-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Totals 34 4 8 3 6 10
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .294
Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Kepler cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .234
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Cave rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .275
Garver c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Austin 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
1-Adrianza pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 29 5 7 5 3 6
Detroit 010 003 000—4 8 1
Minnesota 002 200 01x—5 7 0

a-singled for Gerber in the 9th.

1-ran for Austin in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (10). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (22), Martinez (17), Adduci (4), Polanco (11). HR_Kepler (16), off Reininger; Cave (5), off Reininger; Rosario (22), off Wilson. RBIs_Goodrum (41), Adduci 2 (9), Rosario 2 (71), Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Cave (23). CS_Adrianza (1). SF_Rosario.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Goodrum 2, McCann, Gerber); Minnesota 1 (Sano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 4.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Candelario, Castellanos, Mauer. GIDP_Martinez, Forsythe.

DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Candelario, Adduci); Minnesota 1 (Forsythe, Polanco, Austin).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Farmer 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 41 4.47
Reininger 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 30 8.18
Stumpf 2 0 0 0 1 3 27 6.59
Wilson, L, 1-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 33 4.04
Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.52
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 5 4 4 4 2 7 99 4.55
Magill, BS, 1-1 2 2 0 0 2 2 39 3.68
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.51
Hildenberger, W, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 4.48

Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-2, Coleman 2-0, Magill 3-3, Hildenberger 1-0.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_27,917 (38,649).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech