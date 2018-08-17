Twins 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|1-Iglesias pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Gerber cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|b-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|3
|4
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Austin dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Cave cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Field rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Adrianza 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Mauer ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Detroit
|000
|201
|001—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|40x—5
|5
|0
a-homered for Adrianza in the 7th. b-walked for Gerber in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 2. 2B_Candelario (20), Goodrum (26), Martinez (16). HR_Rosario (21), off Boyd; Austin (10), off Boyd; Mauer (4), off Coleman. RBIs_Castellanos (69), Martinez (41), Rodriguez (5), Rosario (69), Austin (27), Mauer 3 (37). S_Adduci.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, McCann 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Goodrum, McCann. GIDP_Castellanos, Mahtook, Rodriguez 2.
DP_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Forsythe, Adrianza), (Forsythe, Adrianza), (Sano, Forsythe, Adrianza), (Gibson, Polanco, Adrianza).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 7-11
|6
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|97
|4.27
|Coleman, BS, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.58
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 7-9
|7
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|102
|3.51
|Moya, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.12
|Magill, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|3.86
|Rogers, S, 1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 2-2, Rogers 2-0. HBP_Boyd 2 (Cave,Field). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:43. A_26,605 (38,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.