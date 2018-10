By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, Aug. 8

Philadelphia Union (MLS) 3, Chicago Fire (MLS) 0

Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, Los Angeles FC (MLS) 3, Houston advanced 7-6 on penalty kicks

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia Union (MLS) at Houston Dynamo (MLS), TBA

