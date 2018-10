U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Eugene Country Club Eugene, Ore. Yardage: 6,821; Par 72 First Round, Match Play

Gregory Condon, Monte Vista, Colo., def. Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City, 4 and 3.

Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn., def. Pat O’Donnell, Happy Valley, Ore., 3 and 1.

Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif., def. Steven Borget, Highland, Utah, 4 and 3.

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa, def. Hunter Nelson, Houston, 5 and 3.

Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla. def. James Camaione, Upland, Calif., 5 and 3.

John Grace, Fort Worth, Texas, def. Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga.,2 and 1.

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., def. Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich.,5 and 3.

Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C., def. Dennis Smith, Lafayette, La., 6 and 5.

Jack Larkin, Atlanta, def. Bart Dornier, Metairie, La., 3 and 2.

David Blichar, Allentown, Pa., def. Timothy Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill., 3 and 2.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., def. Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash., 2 and 1.

Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. def. Jack Slayton, Albuquerque, N.M., 19 holes.

Frank Vana Jr., Boxford, Mass., def. Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md., 2 up.

Edward Armagost, Jupiter, Fla., def. Richard Kerper, Oldsmar, Fla., 3 and 2.

Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala., def. Mike Booker, Houston, 19 holes.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., def. Jim McNelis, Gig Harbor, Wash., 4 and 3.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfiled, Calif., def. Richard Jeffers, Mobile, Ala., 3 and 2.

Buddy Patch, Fairfax Station, Va., def. Gary Robinson, Fayetteville, N.C., 3 and 1.

Jeff New, Scottsdale, Ariz., def. Steve Golliher, Knoxville, Tenn., 2 up.

Scott Sullivan, Grand Junction, Colo., def., Louis Brown, Marietta, Ga., 1 up.

Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa, def. Brian Tennyson, Fernandina Beach, Fla., 3 and 2.

Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif., def. Jay Sessa, Garden City, N.Y., 3 and 1.

George (Buddy) Marucci, Villanova, Pa., def. Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif., 21 holes.

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., def. John Lombardozzi, Herndon, Va., 20 holes.

Joe Palmer, West Des Moines, Iowa, def. David West, Exton, Pa., 3 and 2.

Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif., def. John R. Turk, Las Vegas, 3 and 1.

David K. Pulk, Williamsburg, Va., def. Matthew Sughrue, Arlington, Va., 19 holes.

Tim Jackson, Memphis, Tenn., def. Jay Blumenfeld, Parsippany, N.J., 4 and 2.

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., def. Thomas Immenschuh, San Antonio, 4 and 2.

Dirk Maust, Phoenix, def. Trevor Foster, England, 1 up.

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill., def. Claud Cooper, Birmingham, Ala., 5 and 4.

Wright Waddell, Columbus, Ga., def. Mark Nickeas, Westlake Village, Calif., 19 holes.

