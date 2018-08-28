Listen Live Sports

U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Results

August 28, 2018 8:56 pm
 
Tuesday
At Eugene Country Club
Eugene, Ore.
Yardage: 6,821; Par 72
Round of 16

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa, def. Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn., 5 and 4.

Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla., def. Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., 20 holes.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., def. Jack Larkin, Atlanta, 19 holes.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., def. Frank Vana Jr., Boxford, Mass., 4 and 3.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfiled, Calif., def. Scott Sullivan, Grand Junction, Colo., 2 and 1.

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., def. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1 up.

Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif., def. Tim Jackson, Memphis, Tenn., 2 and 1.

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., def. Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill., 4 and 2.

Round of 32

Buzz Fly, Memphis, Tenn., def. Gregory Condon, Monte Vista, Colo., 2 and 1.

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa, def. Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif., 2 and 1.

Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla., def. John Grace, Fort Worth, Texas, 5 and 3.

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., def. Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C., 1 up.

Jack Larkin, Atlanta, def. David Blichar, Allentown, Pa., 3 and 2.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., def. Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif., 19 holes.

Frank Vana Jr., Boxford, Mass., def. Edward Armagost, Jupiter, Fla., 2 and 1.

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., def. Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala., 7 and 6.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfiled, Calif., def. Buddy Patch, Fairfax Station, Va., 5 and 4.

Scott Sullivan, Grand Junction, Colo., def. Jeff New, Scottsdale, Ariz. 3 and 2.

Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa, def. Michael Rowley, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 1 up.

Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., def. George (Buddy) Marucci, Villanova, Pa., 19 holes.

Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif., def. Joe Palmer, West Des Moines, Iowa, 2 and 1.

Tim Jackson, Memphis, Tenn., def. David K. Pulk, Williamsburg, Va., 2 up.

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., def. Dirk Maust, Phoenix, 2 and 1.

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill., def. Wright Waddell, Columbus, Ga., 2 up.

