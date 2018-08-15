UConn greats expect program to climb back to elite status

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s struggles in men’s basketball the past few years haven’t stopped its greats from considering the program elite.

UConn went 30-35 over the past two seasons and has missed the NCAA Tournament three times in four years. The school is also under investigation by the NCAA and is in a $10 million contract dispute with former coach Kevin Ollie.

Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun says it’s important to remember that new coach Dan Hurley has inherited a program that’s won four national championships over the last 20 years.

Former UConn star Ray Allen, one of about 50 former players and coaches to attend the game, says every program goes through lulls and he believes Hurley can lead the Huskies out of its current slump.

But Allen also says it’s time for UConn to settle its $10 million contract dispute with former coach Kevin Ollie to heal a rift in the Huskies family.

The school said when it fired Ollie that he inappropriately shot baskets with a recruit during a campus visit and arranged a video call between recruits and Allen.

