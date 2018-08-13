Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn scraps plan to move memorial for club seats

August 13, 2018 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has postponed plans to put a club for season ticket holders inside its football stadium, because it would have displaced a memorial statue to slain player Jasper Howard.

Spokesman Pat McKenna says the school had planned to move the statue from behind the west end zone to another spot at Rentschler Field, but received some resistance to the idea from fans.

McKenna says the athletic department will spend this season talking to fans and alumni in an effort to find an appropriate solution.

The club, which would have included table service and televisions, would have seated 240 people at a cost of an extra $60 per season ticket.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Howard, a defensive back, was stabbed to death during an altercation on campus in October 2009, just hours after he starred in a homecoming win over Louisville.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech