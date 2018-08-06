Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn’s mascot becomes part of wedding party

August 6, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on a new role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni.

Jonathan XIV, was an assistant ring bearer for Daniel and Holly Bronko last month as they tied the knot in Simsbury. He had the ring box on his collar as he walked up the aisle.

Jonathan also had brought the engagement ring to Daniel, 24, as he surprised Holly, 28, with a proposal. The engagement video became a social media sensation.

The South Windsor pair had met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at UConn’s recreation center.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After Daniel kissed the bride, Holly bent down during the wedding photo shoot and got a lick on the face from Jonathan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech