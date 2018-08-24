Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA fines PAOK over Champions League laser pointer

August 24, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Greek club PAOK after fans used a laser pointer in a Champions League qualifying game.

European football’s governing body fined PAOK 22,000 euros ($25,600) for the laser pointer and also because supporters blocked stairwells during the 3-2 home win against Spartak Moscow on August 8.

Lasers are banned from games.

UEFA also fined Spartak 31,000 euros ($36,000) for “illicit chants” and blocking stairwells, the latest in a string of offenses by the Russian team’s supporters.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Greece’s Asteras Tripoli and Montenegro’s Buducnost Podgorica were fined for pitch invasions by fans, while Scottish club Hibernian was punished because supporters used fireworks and threw objects.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech