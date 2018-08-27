Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA orders Lyon to close stadium for Champions League game

August 27, 2018 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League group-stage home game in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism in last season’s Europa League.

European soccer’s ruling body says it deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).

Lyon will find out its Champions League opponents when the draw is made on Thursday in Monaco.

The French club had faced even tougher sanctions following persistent crowd trouble in the 2016-17 Europa League campaign.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The latest UEFA disciplinary case came after the Europa League round of 16, second leg against CSKA Moscow in March.

Lyon lost 3-2, was eliminated on away goals and missed the chance to feature in the final at its home ground.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech