UEFA sets 2019 Super Cup target to start using video review

August 31, 2018 4:59 am
 
MONACO (AP) — UEFA plans to start using video review to help referees at next year’s Super Cup.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the often-controversial technology is unlikely to be used for the Champions League this season.

Ceferin says “for now, it doesn’t look as though it will happen.”

The Super Cup between this season’s Champions League and Europa League winners will be played on Aug. 14, 2019, in Istanbul.

UEFA could then use video assistant referees in next season’s Champions League, and the Europa League from 2020.

Although Ceferin said VAR worked better than expected at the World Cup, it appears to be technically harder for UEFA to make it work in simultaneous games across Europe than it was for FIFA in Russia alone.

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

