United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 14 3 6 48 43 23 Pittsburgh 12 3 7 43 28 11 Charleston 11 3 10 43 32 19 Louisville 11 4 6 39 40 26 Bethlehem Steel 10 10 6 36 44 32 Indy 10 7 5 35 30 27 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 8 35 52 42 Ottawa 10 10 4 34 24 29 Nashville 9 6 7 34 21 16 North Carolina 8 9 6 30 34 30 Charlotte 7 9 7 28 30 37 Tampa Bay 7 10 6 27 31 33 Penn 6 8 8 26 25 28 Richmond 5 15 3 18 20 47 Atlanta 2 3 12 7 16 22 46 Toronto II 2 17 3 9 21 49 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 15 6 2 47 39 25 Orange County 14 6 5 47 49 24 Sacramento 12 6 7 43 30 24 Phoenix 12 6 5 41 43 28 Portland II 12 10 3 39 42 39 Reno 10 5 7 37 34 26 Saint Louis 9 6 8 35 31 27 San Antonio 9 7 7 34 28 29 Swope Park Rangers 9 9 6 33 31 39 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 Fresno 7 9 9 30 34 28 OKC Energy 8 12 5 29 29 37 Las Vegas 7 11 5 26 33 49 LA Galaxy II 6 12 5 23 39 45 Rio Grande Valley 3 8 11 20 19 24 Seattle II 5 14 2 17 23 41 Tulsa 2 10 10 16 21 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 15

Indy 3, North Carolina 2

Ottawa 2, Richmond 0

Saint Louis 2, Sacramento 1

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 1

Portland II 2, San Antonio 1

Thursday, August 16

Bethlehem Steel 2, Toronto II 0

Saturday, August 18

Indy at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Penn at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Reno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Seattle II at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21

North Carolina at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Orange County at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

