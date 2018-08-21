United Soccer League

Listen Live Sports

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 3 6 51 46 23
Pittsburgh 12 3 8 44 28 11
Charleston 11 4 10 43 32 22
Louisville 11 4 7 40 40 26
Bethlehem Steel 10 10 6 36 44 32
Indy 10 7 6 36 30 27
New York Red Bulls II 9 7 9 36 54 44
Ottawa 10 10 5 35 24 29
Nashville 9 6 8 35 21 16
North Carolina 8 9 7 31 36 32
Charlotte 7 9 8 29 30 37
Tampa Bay 7 10 6 27 31 33
Penn 6 9 8 26 27 31
Richmond 6 15 3 21 23 49
Atlanta 2 3 12 7 16 22 46
Toronto II 2 17 3 9 21 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 16 6 2 50 42 27
Orange County 14 6 5 47 49 24
Phoenix 13 6 5 44 45 28
Sacramento 12 7 7 43 31 28
Portland II 13 10 3 42 46 40
Reno 10 5 8 38 37 29
Saint Louis 9 7 8 35 31 28
San Antonio 9 7 7 34 28 29
Swope Park Rangers 9 9 7 34 34 42
Fresno 8 9 9 33 35 28
OKC Energy 9 12 5 32 33 39
Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24
LA Galaxy II 7 12 5 26 43 46
Las Vegas 7 12 5 26 33 51
Rio Grande Valley 3 9 11 20 21 28
Seattle II 5 15 2 17 24 45
Tulsa 2 11 10 16 23 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 15

Indy 3, North Carolina 2

Ottawa 2, Richmond 0

Saint Louis 2, Sacramento 1

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 1

Portland II 2, San Antonio 1

Thursday, August 16

Bethlehem Steel 2, Toronto II 0

Saturday, August 18

Indy 0, Ottawa 0, tie

Charlotte 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Richmond 3, Penn 2

Cincinnati 3, Charleston 0

Nashville 0, Louisville 0, tie

OKC Energy 4, Rio Grande Valley 2

Fresno 1, Saint Louis 0

Real Monarchs 3, Tulsa 2

LA Galaxy II 4, Sacramento 1

Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 0

Sunday, August 19

Reno 3, Swope Park Rangers 3, tie

Portland II 4, Seattle II 1

Tuesday, August 21

North Carolina 2, New York Red Bulls II 2, tie

Wednesday, August 22

Ottawa at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Portland II, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Penn at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

