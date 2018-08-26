United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 17 3 6 57 53 25 Louisville 13 4 7 46 49 26 Pittsburgh 12 3 9 45 29 12 Charleston 11 4 11 44 36 26 Bethlehem Steel 12 10 6 42 48 33 Indy 11 7 7 40 34 30 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 10 37 58 48 Ottawa 10 12 5 35 24 33 Nashville 9 7 8 35 22 18 North Carolina 9 9 7 34 42 34 Penn 7 9 8 29 29 31 Charlotte 7 11 8 29 32 46 Tampa Bay 7 11 7 28 33 36 Richmond 6 16 3 21 23 55 Atlanta 2 3 13 8 17 24 52 Toronto II 2 18 3 9 23 52 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 17 6 2 53 46 27 Orange County 15 7 5 50 52 28 Phoenix 14 6 5 47 49 28 Sacramento 12 7 7 43 31 28 Portland II 13 11 3 42 48 43 Reno 10 5 8 38 37 29 Saint Louis 10 7 8 38 34 30 Swope Park Rangers 10 9 7 37 36 43 OKC Energy 10 12 5 35 36 39 San Antonio 9 9 7 34 29 35 Fresno 8 9 9 33 35 28 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 LA Galaxy II 7 13 6 27 44 51 Las Vegas 7 12 5 26 33 51 Rio Grande Valley 4 9 12 24 24 29 Seattle II 5 16 2 17 24 48 Tulsa 2 12 10 16 25 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 22

Bethlehem Steel 2, Ottawa 0

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2 1

Advertisement

Indy 3, Toronto II 2

Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie

Louisville 3, Charlotte 0

Orange County 3, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, San Antonio 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Indy 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie

Louisville 6, Richmond 0

New York Red Bulls II 4, Charleston 4, tie

North Carolina 6, Charlotte 2

Penn 2, Ottawa 0

Bethlehem Steel 2, Nashville 1

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

OKC Energy 3, Seattle II 0

Saint Louis 3, Tulsa 2

Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 1

Real Monarchs 4, LA Galaxy II 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Orange County 0

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28

Toronto II at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 29

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 31

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

Richmond at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 11 a.m.

Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.