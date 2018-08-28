United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|3
|6
|57
|53
|25
|Louisville
|13
|5
|7
|46
|50
|30
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|9
|45
|29
|12
|Charleston
|11
|4
|11
|44
|36
|26
|Bethlehem Steel
|12
|10
|6
|42
|48
|33
|Indy
|11
|7
|7
|40
|34
|30
|Nashville
|10
|7
|8
|38
|26
|18
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|7
|10
|37
|58
|48
|Ottawa
|10
|12
|5
|35
|24
|33
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|7
|34
|42
|34
|Penn
|7
|9
|8
|29
|29
|31
|Charlotte
|7
|11
|8
|29
|32
|46
|Tampa Bay
|7
|11
|7
|28
|33
|36
|Richmond
|6
|17
|3
|21
|23
|59
|Atlanta 2
|3
|13
|8
|17
|24
|52
|Toronto II
|3
|18
|3
|12
|27
|53
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|17
|6
|2
|53
|46
|27
|Phoenix
|15
|6
|5
|50
|53
|28
|Orange County
|15
|7
|5
|50
|52
|28
|Sacramento
|13
|7
|7
|46
|33
|29
|Portland II
|13
|11
|3
|42
|48
|43
|Reno
|10
|6
|8
|38
|38
|31
|Saint Louis
|10
|7
|8
|38
|34
|30
|Swope Park Rangers
|10
|9
|7
|37
|36
|43
|OKC Energy
|10
|12
|5
|35
|36
|39
|San Antonio
|9
|9
|7
|34
|29
|35
|Fresno
|8
|9
|10
|34
|37
|30
|Colorado Springs
|9
|14
|4
|31
|28
|28
|LA Galaxy II
|7
|13
|6
|27
|44
|51
|Las Vegas
|7
|12
|6
|27
|35
|53
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|9
|12
|24
|24
|29
|Seattle II
|5
|16
|2
|17
|24
|48
|Tulsa
|2
|12
|10
|16
|25
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Bethlehem Steel 2, Ottawa 0
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2 1
Indy 3, Toronto II 2
Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 1, tie
Louisville 3, Charlotte 0
Orange County 3, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, San Antonio 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie
Indy 1, Atlanta 2 1, tie
Louisville 6, Richmond 0
New York Red Bulls II 4, Charleston 4, tie
North Carolina 6, Charlotte 2
Penn 2, Ottawa 0
Bethlehem Steel 2, Nashville 1
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1
OKC Energy 3, Seattle II 0
Saint Louis 3, Tulsa 2
Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 1
Real Monarchs 4, LA Galaxy II 0
Rio Grande Valley 2, Orange County 0
Phoenix 4, Colorado Springs 0
Sacramento 2, Reno 1
Fresno 2, Las Vegas 2, tie
Toronto II 4, Louisville 1
Nashville 4, Richmond 0
Las Vegas at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Toronto II, 8 p.m.
Richmond at Indy, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.
Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
