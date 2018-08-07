Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

August 7, 2018 10:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 3 6 45 42 23
Pittsburgh 11 3 7 40 26 10
Charleston 10 3 9 39 31 19
Louisville 10 4 6 36 34 22
New York Red Bulls II 9 6 8 35 48 36
Indy 9 7 5 32 27 25
Ottawa 9 9 4 31 22 27
Nashville 8 6 7 31 19 16
Bethlehem Steel 8 9 6 30 38 30
Charlotte 7 8 7 28 30 34
North Carolina 7 8 6 27 30 27
Tampa Bay 7 9 5 26 31 31
Penn 6 7 8 26 25 27
Richmond 5 13 3 18 20 44
Atlanta 2 3 11 7 16 22 45
Toronto II 1 16 3 6 20 47
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 14 5 2 44 35 21
Orange County 12 6 5 41 42 20
Phoenix 12 5 5 41 40 24
Sacramento 11 5 7 40 27 21
Reno 10 4 7 37 33 24
San Antonio 9 5 7 34 25 24
Portland II 10 10 3 33 38 38
Swope Park Rangers 9 8 6 33 31 37
Colorado Springs 9 12 4 31 27 22
Fresno 7 8 9 30 33 26
Saint Louis 7 6 8 29 25 25
Las Vegas 7 9 5 26 31 42
OKC Energy 6 12 5 23 23 35
LA Galaxy II 5 12 5 20 37 44
Rio Grande Valley 3 7 11 20 18 22
Seattle II 4 14 2 14 20 39
Tulsa 1 9 10 13 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 1

Portland II 2, Orange County 2, tie

Pittsburgh 3, Richmond 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Friday, August 3

New York Red Bulls II 2, Penn 1

Ottawa 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, August 4

Bethlehem Steel 3, Richmond 0

Charleston 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Toronto II 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Colorado Springs 2, OKC Energy 0

Saint Louis 2, Seattle II 0

San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Orange County 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

Las Vegas 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Sacramento 1, Fresno 0

Sunday, August 5

Phoenix 4, Portland II 1

Indy 2, Louisville 2, tie

Wednesday, August 8

Bethlehem Steel at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 9

Fresno at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 10

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Toronto II, 7:30 p.m.

