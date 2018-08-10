United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 3 6 45 42 23 Pittsburgh 11 3 7 40 26 10 Charleston 10 3 10 40 31 19 Louisville 11 4 6 39 40 26 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 8 35 52 42 Nashville 9 6 7 34 21 16 Bethlehem Steel 9 9 6 33 41 30 Indy 9 7 5 32 27 25 Ottawa 9 10 4 31 22 29 Charlotte 7 9 7 28 30 37 North Carolina 7 8 6 27 30 27 Tampa Bay 7 9 6 27 31 31 Penn 6 7 8 26 25 27 Richmond 5 13 3 18 20 44 Atlanta 2 3 11 7 16 22 45 Toronto II 1 16 3 6 20 47 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 15 5 2 47 37 22 Orange County 12 6 5 41 42 20 Phoenix 12 5 5 41 40 24 Sacramento 11 5 7 40 27 21 Reno 10 5 7 37 34 26 San Antonio 9 5 7 34 25 24 Portland II 10 10 3 33 38 38 Swope Park Rangers 9 8 6 33 31 37 Colorado Springs 9 12 4 31 27 22 Fresno 7 9 9 30 34 28 Saint Louis 7 6 8 29 25 25 OKC Energy 7 12 5 26 26 35 Las Vegas 7 9 5 26 31 42 LA Galaxy II 6 12 5 23 39 45 Rio Grande Valley 3 7 11 20 18 22 Seattle II 4 14 2 14 20 39 Tulsa 1 10 10 13 19 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 8

Bethlehem Steel 3, Charlotte 0

Charleston 0, Tampa Bay 0, tie

OKC Energy 3, Tulsa 0

Real Monarchs 2, Reno 1

Thursday, August 9

LA Galaxy II 2, Fresno 1

Friday, August 10

Louisville 6, New York Red Bulls II 4

Nashville 2, Ottawa 0

Saturday, August 11

Atlanta 2 at Charleston, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Toronto II, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15

Las Vegas at Orange County, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16

Bethlehem Steel at Toronto II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

Indy at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Penn at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Reno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Seattle II at Portland II, 5 p.m.

