United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 14 3 6 48 43 23 Cincinnati 14 3 6 48 43 23 Real Monarchs 15 6 2 47 39 25 Real Monarchs 15 6 2 47 39 25 Orange County 13 6 5 44 46 23 Orange County 13 6 5 44 46 23 Pittsburgh 12 3 7 43 28 11 Pittsburgh 12 3 7 43 28 11 Sacramento 12 5 7 43 29 22 Sacramento 12 5 7 43 29 22 Charleston 11 3 10 43 32 19 Charleston 11 3 10 43 32 19 Phoenix 12 6 5 41 43 28 Phoenix 12 6 5 41 43 28 Louisville 11 4 6 39 40 26 Louisville 11 4 6 39 40 26 Reno 10 5 7 37 34 26 Reno 10 5 7 37 34 26 Portland II 11 10 3 36 40 38 Portland II 11 10 3 36 40 38 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 8 35 52 42 New York Red Bulls II 9 7 8 35 52 42 Nashville 9 6 7 34 21 16 Nashville 9 6 7 34 21 16 San Antonio 9 6 7 34 27 27 San Antonio 9 6 7 34 27 27 Bethlehem Steel 9 10 6 33 42 32 Bethlehem Steel 9 10 6 33 42 32 Swope Park Rangers 9 9 6 33 31 39 Swope Park Rangers 9 9 6 33 31 39 Indy 9 7 5 32 27 25 Indy 9 7 5 32 27 25 Saint Louis 8 6 8 32 29 26 Saint Louis 8 6 8 32 29 26 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 Ottawa 9 10 4 31 22 29 Ottawa 9 10 4 31 22 29 North Carolina 8 8 6 30 32 27 North Carolina 8 8 6 30 32 27 Fresno 7 9 9 30 34 28 Fresno 7 9 9 30 34 28 OKC Energy 8 12 5 29 29 37 OKC Energy 8 12 5 29 29 37 Charlotte 7 9 7 28 30 37 Charlotte 7 9 7 28 30 37 Tampa Bay 7 10 6 27 31 33 Tampa Bay 7 10 6 27 31 33 Las Vegas 7 10 5 26 32 46 Las Vegas 7 10 5 26 32 46 Penn 6 8 8 26 25 28 Penn 6 8 8 26 25 28 LA Galaxy II 6 12 5 23 39 45 LA Galaxy II 6 12 5 23 39 45 Rio Grande Valley 3 8 11 20 19 24 Rio Grande Valley 3 8 11 20 19 24 Richmond 5 14 3 18 20 45 Richmond 5 14 3 18 20 45 Seattle II 5 14 2 17 23 41 Seattle II 5 14 2 17 23 41 Atlanta 2 3 12 7 16 22 46 Atlanta 2 3 12 7 16 22 46 Tulsa 2 10 10 16 21 46 Tulsa 2 10 10 16 21 46 Toronto II 2 16 3 9 21 47 Toronto II 2 16 3 9 21 47 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 15 6 2 47 39 25 Orange County 13 6 5 44 46 23 Sacramento 12 5 7 43 29 22 Phoenix 12 6 5 41 43 28 Reno 10 5 7 37 34 26 Portland II 11 10 3 36 40 38 San Antonio 9 6 7 34 27 27 Swope Park Rangers 9 9 6 33 31 39 Saint Louis 8 6 8 32 29 26 Colorado Springs 9 13 4 31 28 24 Fresno 7 9 9 30 34 28 OKC Energy 8 12 5 29 29 37 Las Vegas 7 10 5 26 32 46 LA Galaxy II 6 12 5 23 39 45 Rio Grande Valley 3 8 11 20 19 24 Seattle II 5 14 2 17 23 41 Tulsa 2 10 10 16 21 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 8

Bethlehem Steel 3, Charlotte 0

Charleston 0, Tampa Bay 0, tie

OKC Energy 3, Tulsa 0

Real Monarchs 2, Reno 1

Thursday, August 9

LA Galaxy II 2, Fresno 1

Friday, August 10

Louisville 6, New York Red Bulls II 4

Nashville 2, Ottawa 0

Saturday, August 11

Charleston 1, Atlanta 2 0

North Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 0

OKC Energy 3, Real Monarchs 2

Portland II 2, Swope Park Rangers 0

Saint Louis 4, Las Vegas 1

Tulsa 2, Colorado Springs 1

Seattle II 3, San Antonio 2

Orange County 4, Phoenix 3

Sacramento 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Sunday, August 12

Pittsburgh 2, Bethlehem Steel 1

Cincinnati 1, Penn 0

Toronto II 1, Richmond 0

Wednesday, August 15

North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16

Bethlehem Steel at Toronto II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 18

Indy at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Penn at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Reno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Seattle II at Portland II, 5 p.m.

