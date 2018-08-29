Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — After a shaky start, stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street as technology companies continue to climb.

Consumer-focused companies are also up as Amazon jumps, but retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Express and Chico’s FAS are falling after releasing their latest results.

Advertisement

The benchmark S&P 500 index is on track for its fourth gain in a row.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman rose after reporting strong overseas sales. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89 percent.

ECONOMY-GDP

US economy grew at a brisk 4.2 percent annual rate in Q2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the best showing in nearly four years, as growth stayed on track to produce the strongest gain in more than a decade. Strength in business investment offset slightly slower consumer spending.

The Commerce Department revised up its estimate of growth in the April-June quarter from an initial estimate of 4.1 percent. The second quarter was a sharp improvement from a 2.2 percent annual gain in the first quarter, though some of the strength came from temporary factors.

Economists expect growth to slow to a still healthy 3 percent annual rate the rest of the year, resulting in annual growth of 3 percent in 2018, the best performance since a 3.5 percent gain in 2005.

PENDING HOME SALES

US pending home sales fell 0.7 percent in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts in July to buy homes in July compared to the previous month, as real estate sales are slipping even though economic growth is solid.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index fell 0.7 percent last month to 106.2. During the past year, contract signings have tumbled 2.3 percent as home values have climbed at roughly double the pace of average wage growth.

Pending sales in July fell in the West and South, but they rose in the Northeast and Midwest. Sales in all four geographic regions have declined over the past year, with the sharpest drop in the West where homes are generally more expensive.

Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.

CANADA-NEWSPAPER TARIFFS

US commission rejects alleged harm from Canadian newsprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren’t harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.

The ruling is a victory for the U.S. newspaper industry, which complained that the rising cost of newsprint made it harder to operate and required them to trim the size of papers or lay off employees.

Dozens of lawmakers from both parties had urged the ITC to reject a complaint that alleged dumping and subsidies had harmed U.S paper mills.

The Commerce Department had imposed the tariffs in response to a complaint from a hedge fund-owned paper producer in Washington state, which argued that its Canadian competitors took advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

TEXAS EMPLOYER-IMMIGRATION RAID

Immigration agents arrest 160 people in Texas workplace raid

SUMNER, Texas (AP) — Federal immigration agents have arrested 160 workers following a raid at Texas company that manufactures trailers.

The raid Tuesday targeted Load Trail Trailers in Sumner, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. It was at least the second immigration raid targeting the business, the last coming in 2014.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement says its investigation began after a tip that Load Trail was knowingly hiring workers who were in the United States illegally.

ICE says all detainees will be interviewed to determine who remains in custody and who get humanitarian release.

In a statement, Load Trail called the raid “disappointing” and surprising, but pledged to cooperate with investigators.

BLANKENSHIP-SENATE

Blankenship bid considered by West Virginia Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has heard a last-chance bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race.

The court convened Wednesday to hear Blankenship’s appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application. The justices did not immediately issue a ruling.

Secretary of State Mac Warner blocked Blankenship’s bid to run as the Constitution Party’s nominee, based on the state’s “sore loser” law. It prohibits major-party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party. Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary in May.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for safety violations related to the explosion.

INSIDER TRADING-NFL PLAYER

NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.

Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMBD profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series “Black-ish” as well as other movies and TV shows.

Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions.

He says he “didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades.”

A message seeking comment from the federal defender representing Sonoiki wasn’t immediately returned.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.

HAWKS-ARENA NAME CHANGE

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm reach agreement to rename arena

ATLANTA (AP) — Philips Arena in Atlanta is being renamed for State Farm after a $192.5 million renovation.

The Atlanta Hawks and the insurance company announced Wednesday they have reached a 20-year deal on the naming rights for the arena, which is currently in the final phase of its renovation. The arena is expected to reopen in October.

The Hawks had played in Philips Arena since its opening in 1999.

The new arena might be one of the smallest-capacity NBA venues with 17,600 seats. Its amenities will include a new state-of-the-art video board system, which is three times larger than the current one along with 360-degree concourse, barbershop, fantasy golf area, club lounge and premium seating areas with couches and cabanas.

State Farm has one of its three regional hubs based in Dunwoody.

MOOD TO SPEND

4 reasons why shoppers are in the mood to spend

NEW YORK (AP) — The store isn’t dead for Home Depot, Kohl’s, Best Buy or Target. Many traditional chains have posted strong sales, both online and at stores, as people are in a mood to spend.

What’s driving it? A booming economy and companies’ own efforts to try to Amazon-proof their businesses. That means making their stores more pleasant, updating their websites and speeding up delivery booming economy market.

The bounce is a welcome reprieve from talk of a retail apocalypse that flourished after a spate of bankruptcies. Plenty of stores are still struggling, particularly mall clothing chains like Victoria’s Secret and department stores like Sears.

So is it the start of a sustainable revival? Some experts believe that’s the case for certain retailers who are enjoying a revival that could last a while.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.