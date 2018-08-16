Listen Live Sports

US Olympian Pfalzer returns to NWHL Beauts for 3rd season

August 16, 2018 11:14 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Olympic team defenseman Emily Pfalzer is returning to play for her hometown National Women’s Hockey League Buffalo Beauts for a third season.

The Beauts announced they agreed to terms with their captain on Thursday in what becomes the team’s latest high-profile addition. She joins a Buffalo team that includes Canadian Olympic team goalie Shannon Szabados as well as U.S. Olympians in goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Dani Cameranesi.

Pfalzer is from suburban Buffalo and played at Boston College.

She returns to Buffalo after spending last season helping the United States to a gold-medal victory at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Pfalzer is also a three-time gold-medalist at the world championships.

