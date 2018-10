US Open-Williams Doubleheaders

By The Associated Press

Players who have beaten Serena and Venus Williams in the same tournament:

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 1998 Sydney (def. Serena-SF; def. Venus-F)

Steffi Graf, 1999 Sydney (df. Serena-R16; def. Venus-QF)

Martina Hingis, 2001 Australian Open (def. Serena-QF; def. Venus-SF)

Kim Clijsters, 2002 WTA Championships (def. Venus, retired-SF; def. Serena-F)

Lindsay Davenport, 2004 Los Angeles (def. Venus, retired-SF; def. Serena-F)

Justine Henin, 2007 U.S. Open (def. Serena-QF; def. Venus-SF)

Jelena Jankovic, 2010 Rome (def. Venus-4R; def. Serena-SF)

Kim Clijsters, 2009 U.S. Open Open (def. Venus-4R; def. Serena-SF)

Karolina Pliskova, 2016 U.S. Open (def. Venus-QF; def. Serena-SF)

