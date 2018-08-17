Listen Live Sports

USGA-U.S. Amateur Scores

August 17, 2018 9:39 pm
 
Friday

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Quarterfinals

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (145) def. Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss. (144), 1 up.

Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif. (144) def. Will Gordon, Davidson, N.C. (139), 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, Houston (137) def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England (146), 3 and 2.

Viktor Hovland, Norway (144) def. Austin Squires, Union, Ky. (142), 7 and 6.

