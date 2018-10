By The Associated Press

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71 Pebble Beach, Calif. Semifinals

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. def. Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, 1 up.

Viktor Hovland, Norway, def. Cole Hammer, Houston, 3 & 2.

Sunday’s Championship Tee Times (EDT)

10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. vs. Viktor Hovland, Norway.

