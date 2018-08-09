USGA-U.S. Women’s Amateur Results

|Thursday
|At The Golf Club of Tennessee
|Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|Yardage: 6,386; Par: 71
|Round of 16
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (133) def. Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan (139), 2 and 1
Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas (140) def. Bailey Tardy, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (138), 5 and 4
Jaclyn Lee, Canada (136) def. Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif. (139), 20 holes
Kaylee Benton, Litchfield Park, Ariz. (139) def. Emilee Hoffman, Folsom, Calif. (141), 3 and 2
Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C. (141) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (143), 1 up
Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. (137) def. Annabell Fuller, England (140), 19 holes
Jiwon Jeon, South Korea (141) def. Sierra Brooks, Lake Mary, Fla. (139), 2 up
Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (142) def. Beatrice Wallin, Sweden (141), 2 and 1
