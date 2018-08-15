Gray scores 26, Sparks beat Liberty 74-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 74-66 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles (19-13) is tied with Connecticut for the fourth playoff spot — with the Sun holding the tiebreaker. The teams face off Sunday to end the regular reason.

Candace Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Sparks. She passed Swin Cash for 11th on the WNBA career rebounding list with 2,530.

Los Angeles took a 67-61 lead with 6:08 remaining but didn’t make its next field goal until Ogwumike’s layup at 1:46. Gray sank a pullup jumper, beating the shot clock, to make it 72-66 with 44.2 seconds to go and New York turned it over on its next possession.

Advertisement

Tina Charles had 21 points and seven rebounds for New York (7-24).

SKY 91, LYNX 88

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record, helping the Sky to the road win.

Vandersloot set the record on a no-look, one-handed pass in the third quarter that gave her 237 assists, breaking Ticha Penicheiro’s mark set in 2000.

Rookie Diamond DeShields scored a season-best 28 points for Chicago (12-20). Vandersloot had 16 points and 10 assists.

Allie Quigley spun in the lane and made a runner to put Chicago ahead 89-88 with 57.9 seconds left. Lindsay Whalen had a jumper rattle out at the other end.

Minnesota called a timeout with 19.7 seconds to go, but didn’t get off a shot as Vandersloot grabbed a loose ball and hit two free throws. DeShields blocked Alexis Jones’ 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Maya Moore scored 21 points for Minnesota (17-15), and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double. Fowles became the sixth player in WNBA history to grab 3,000 rebounds.

SUN 96, WINGS 76

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Sun beat the Wings to spoil the head-coaching debut of Taj McWilliams-Franklin.

McWilliams-Franklin was named interim coach on Sunday after Fred Williams was fired.

Connecticut (19-13) has won seven of eight.

Chiney Ogwumike added 13 points for the Sun and Morgan Tuck had 12. Jones was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in her second straight double-double.

Jones scored 16 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 50-38 lead. The Sun’s reserves had 44 points at intermission.

Allisha Gray scored 18 points for Dallas (14-18), and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and eight assists. The Wings have lost nine straight games, jeopardizing a playoff spot that once seemed secure.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.