Vikings’ Jones arrested on suspicion of assault, theft

August 29, 2018 5:20 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.

Dakota County Jail records show that Jones was arrested Tuesday by Eagan police. He also is accused of interfering on a 911 call.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team is aware of the situation and is gathering more information. Spielman said further comment will “be provided at the appropriate time.”

The 25-year-old Jones spent last year on the Vikings’ practice squad and is vying for one of 53 roster spots. He has not played in a regular-season game with the club.

Jones is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

