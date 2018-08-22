Listen Live Sports

Vikings sign ex-Bengals safety Iloka, former Zimmer pupil

August 22, 2018 11:49 am
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed seventh-year safety George Iloka, a former pupil of coach Mike Zimmer when Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings added Iloka on Wednesday, three days after the Bengals released him to make way for second-round draft pick Jessie Bates III to move into a starting role.

Iloka was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2012 and played two seasons under Zimmer before the coach was hired by the Vikings. Iloka became a starter in his second year and started 76 games for the Bengals, with nine career interceptions. Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo have largely manned the two starting spots for the last five years.

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

