Vincent Testaverde starting QB for Albany Great Danes

August 23, 2018 4:09 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Vincent Testaverde has been selected the starting quarterback for the University at Albany football team’s season opener.

Coach Greg Gattuso announced the move on Thursday. Albany plays at Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.

Testaverde, son of longtime NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde, is a transfer from the Miami Hurricanes in his first and only year of eligibility with the Great Danes. He emerged from a three-way competition in training camp to win the starting nod.

Testaverde last appeared in a college game in 2014 as a freshman at Texas Tech, when he completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards against Texas. He then transferred to Miami, his father’s alma mater, where he redshirted in 2015.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Testaverde joined the Great Danes last fall and sat out the season under NCAA transfer rules. He switched to No. 14 this fall as a nod to his dad, who played 21 seasons in the NFL.

