Visit by Stephenson, Stanley Cup stirs emotion in Humboldt

August 24, 2018 7:07 pm
 
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — A small Saskatchewan city devastated by a fatal bus crash involving its junior hockey team welcomed a trophy on Friday that fans no doubt hoped would one day be hoisted by one of their boys.

Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson brought the Stanley Cup to Humboldt to recognize the community’s strength and resilience after the April crash that killed 16 people — 10 of them players.

But a quiet visit to the rural highway crossing where the Broncos’ team bus and a transport truck collided may have meant the most.

A tweet from Philip Pritchard, official keeper of the trophy, shows the Cup sitting in the middle of a makeshift memorial composed of hockey sticks, crosses, flowers and flags.

“While their Stanley Cup dreams went unfulfilled, we thought we’d bring Stanley to them,” Pritchard wrote.

“That means so much to me,” said Kaleb Dahlgren, one of the 13 players who survived. “I know those people that lost their lives there would really appreciate that. I appreciate it too.

“It’s nice to honor that and it really does mean a lot.”

Some of the survivors met privately with Stephenson before the Cup was introduced to the public.

Stephenson, originally from Saskatoon and wearing a green “Humboldt Strong” T-shirt, was escorted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as he carried the Cup into Elgar Petersen Arena.

Stephenson was joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day, which was organized by the NHL and the players’ union to honor the town of 6,000.

Two of Stephenson’s friends — Dahlgren and Brayden Camrud — were among the survivors.

Chris Joseph, whose son Jaxon died, said that being back at the rink was difficult but he’s happy the Broncos are moving forward. Training camp for the upcoming season starts this weekend.

“I’m happy that the Broncos are … getting ready to play,” Joseph said. “I think it’s a big step for the town. I think it’s a big step for the country. It’s a big step for hockey.”

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game in Tisdale when the crash occurred April 6.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the truck, was not injured.

He is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

