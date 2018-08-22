Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vols’ Smith cleared for full contact as he resumes comeback

August 22, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has been cleared for full contact as he continues his comeback from blood clots in his lungs.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that Smith has been cleared.

Smith missed spring practice due to his blood clots . He earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors as a freshman last year.

Pruitt also said receiver Jauan Jennings is practicing at full speed after missing spring practice to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. Jennings played just one game last year due to a wrist injury and missed spring practice after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jennings was dismissed from the team in November but was reinstated later .

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 1 against No. 17 West Virginia at Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech