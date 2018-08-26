Listen Live Sports

Water trail making debut at Lake Michigan’s Beaver Island

August 26, 2018 9:55 am
 
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A new water trail that circumnavigates Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan is ready for use after more than five years of work.

A dedication event for the Beaver Island Water Trail is planned for Sept. 1 at the Beaver Island Community Center . Organizers say the 43-mile (69-kilometer) non-motorized trail has been marked. It’s geared toward adventure paddling and those accustomed to rustic camping.

The trail includes routes over shipwrecks. Those involved say family friendly areas to paddle include Paradise Bay and segments on the island’s inland lakes. The dedication event will include paddling demonstrations, music and speakers involved in the trail development.

The trail’s headquarters and trailhead are at the Beaver Island Community Center. Details about Michigan’s water trails are posted online .

