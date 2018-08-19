Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Watford maintains perfect start with 3-1 win over Burnley

August 19, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Watford cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday to extend the London side’s perfect start to the season and a place among the Premier League’s early pacesetters.

Watford took an early lead through Andre Gray, who opened the scoring in the third minute when he converted Troy Deeney’s cross into the bottom right corner. Burnley equalized three minutes later when James Tarkowski headed in from close range.

Burnley, which was playing in a sixth competitive match in 25 days as it attempts to qualify for the Europa League group stage, fell off the pace early in the second half.

Watford retook the lead three minutes after the break at Turf Moor when Deeney steered the ball in from the center of the box and doubled its advantage in the 51st through Will Hughes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Watford beat Brighton 2-0 in its first league game.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech