Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Stonebrae
|Hayward, Calif.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Trevor Cone
|64-63-66—193
|Sebastian Cappelen
|64-66-64—194
|Samuel Del Val
|63-64-67—194
|Josh Teater
|64-62-68—194
|Adam Long
|63-66-66—195
|Alex Prugh
|64-60-72—196
|Max Homa
|68-65-64—197
|Rico Hoey
|65-67-65—197
|Seth Fair
|68-64-65—197
|Seth Reeves
|63-67-67—197
|Andrew Novak
|67-63-67—197
|Brian Richey
|67-68-63—198
|Billy Kennerly
|67-66-66—199
|Conner Godsey
|65-67-67—199
|Joseph Bramlett
|67-65-67—199
|Cameron Champ
|68-67-65—200
|Andres Gonzales
|69-66-65—200
|Nick Rousey
|66-68-66—200
|Vince Covello
|67-67-66—200
|Cameron Davis
|66-68-66—200
|Tag Ridings
|66-67-67—200
|Maverick McNealy
|68-65-67—200
|Chris Thompson
|66-65-69—200
|Nick Hardy
|64-67-69—200
|Bhavik Patel
|65-65-70—200
|Steven Alker
|69-65-67—201
|Nate Lashley
|67-67-67—201
|Lee McCoy
|67-67-67—201
|Brandon Hagy
|65-68-68—201
|Sean Kelly
|66-67-68—201
|Ryan Brehm
|65-67-69—201
|Marcelo Rozo
|74-62-66—202
|Brandon Crick
|67-69-66—202
|Michael Buttacavoli
|65-70-67—202
|Nelson Ledesma
|68-67-67—202
|Taylor Montgomery
|69-64-69—202
|Mark Baldwin
|66-67-69—202
|Steven Ihm
|69-64-69—202
|Matt Harmon
|64-66-72—202
|Donald Constable
|64-72-67—203
|Dicky Pride
|67-68-68—203
|Brian Campbell
|65-69-69—203
|Cyril Bouniol
|67-67-69—203
|Frank Lickliter II
|68-68-68—204
|Daniel Chopra
|68-68-68—204
|Max Rottluff
|69-66-69—204
|Rafael Campos
|71-64-69—204
|John Chin
|68-67-69—204
|Brady Schnell
|69-65-70—204
|Carlos Ortiz
|67-67-70—204
|Vince India
|68-64-72—204
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|66-66-72—204
|Dawie van der Walt
|66-66-72—204
|Adam Webb
|70-65-70—205
|Edward Loar
|65-70-70—205
|Tom Whitney
|69-67-70—206
|Sepp Straka
|70-65-71—206
|Dalan Refioglu
|67-69-71—207
|Joey Garber
|67-69-71—207
|Curtis Thompson
|69-66-72—207
|Daniel Mazziotta
|66-69-72—207
|Jordan Niebrugge
|68-68-72—208
|Derek Ernst
|70-66-72—208
|Armando Favela
|67-69-72—208
|Hank Lebioda
|66-70-72—208
|Garrett Osborn
|66-68-75—209
