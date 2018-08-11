Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

Saturday At TPC Stonebrae Hayward, Calif. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70 Third Round Trevor Cone 64-63-66—193 Sebastian Cappelen 64-66-64—194 Samuel Del Val 63-64-67—194 Josh Teater 64-62-68—194 Adam Long 63-66-66—195 Alex Prugh 64-60-72—196 Max Homa 68-65-64—197 Rico Hoey 65-67-65—197 Seth Fair 68-64-65—197 Seth Reeves 63-67-67—197 Andrew Novak 67-63-67—197 Brian Richey 67-68-63—198 Billy Kennerly 67-66-66—199 Conner Godsey 65-67-67—199 Joseph Bramlett 67-65-67—199 Cameron Champ 68-67-65—200 Andres Gonzales 69-66-65—200 Nick Rousey 66-68-66—200 Vince Covello 67-67-66—200 Cameron Davis 66-68-66—200 Tag Ridings 66-67-67—200 Maverick McNealy 68-65-67—200 Chris Thompson 66-65-69—200 Nick Hardy 64-67-69—200 Bhavik Patel 65-65-70—200 Steven Alker 69-65-67—201 Nate Lashley 67-67-67—201 Lee McCoy 67-67-67—201 Brandon Hagy 65-68-68—201 Sean Kelly 66-67-68—201 Ryan Brehm 65-67-69—201 Marcelo Rozo 74-62-66—202 Brandon Crick 67-69-66—202 Michael Buttacavoli 65-70-67—202 Nelson Ledesma 68-67-67—202 Taylor Montgomery 69-64-69—202 Mark Baldwin 66-67-69—202 Steven Ihm 69-64-69—202 Matt Harmon 64-66-72—202 Donald Constable 64-72-67—203 Dicky Pride 67-68-68—203 Brian Campbell 65-69-69—203 Cyril Bouniol 67-67-69—203 Frank Lickliter II 68-68-68—204 Daniel Chopra 68-68-68—204 Max Rottluff 69-66-69—204 Rafael Campos 71-64-69—204 John Chin 68-67-69—204 Brady Schnell 69-65-70—204 Carlos Ortiz 67-67-70—204 Vince India 68-64-72—204 Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 66-66-72—204 Dawie van der Walt 66-66-72—204 Adam Webb 70-65-70—205 Edward Loar 65-70-70—205 Tom Whitney 69-67-70—206 Sepp Straka 70-65-71—206 Dalan Refioglu 67-69-71—207 Joey Garber 67-69-71—207 Curtis Thompson 69-66-72—207 Daniel Mazziotta 66-69-72—207 Jordan Niebrugge 68-68-72—208 Derek Ernst 70-66-72—208 Armando Favela 67-69-72—208 Hank Lebioda 66-70-72—208 Garrett Osborn 66-68-75—209

