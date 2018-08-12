Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Stonebrae
|Hayward, Calif.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70
|Final
|Trevor Cone, $108,000
|64-63-66-64—257
|Josh Teater, $64,800
|64-62-68-67—261
|Chris Thompson, $40,800
|66-65-69-64—264
|Sebastian Cappelen, $21,750
|64-66-64-71—265
|Brandon Hagy, $21,750
|65-68-68-64—265
|Rico Hoey, $21,750
|65-67-65-68—265
|Adam Long, $21,750
|63-66-66-70—265
|Alex Prugh, $21,750
|64-60-72-69—265
|Seth Reeves, $21,750
|63-67-67-68—265
|Samuel Del Val, $14,400
|63-64-67-72—266
|Nate Lashley, $14,400
|67-67-67-65—266
|Andrew Novak, $14,400
|67-63-67-69—266
|Tag Ridings, $14,400
|66-67-67-66—266
|Cameron Davis, $10,200
|66-68-66-67—267
|Seth Fair, $10,200
|68-64-65-70—267
|Sean Kelly, $10,200
|66-67-68-66—267
|Taylor Mongomery, $10,200
|69-64-69-65—267
|Carlos Ortiz, $10,200
|67-67-70-63—267
|Andres Gonzales, $7,272
|69-66-65-68—268
|Max Homa, $7,272
|68-65-64-71—268
|Brian Richey, $7,272
|67-68-63-70—268
|Marcelo Rozo, $7,272
|74-62-66-66—268
|Brady Schnell, $7,272
|69-65-70-64—268
|Steven Alker, $4,933
|69-65-67-68—269
|Joseph Bramlett, $4,933
|67-65-67-70—269
|John Chin, $4,933
|68-67-69-65—269
|Vince India, $4,933
|68-64-72-65—269
|Billy Kennerly, $4,933
|67-66-66-70—269
|Bhavik Patel, $4,933
|65-65-70-69—269
|Brian Campbell, $3,740
|65-69-69-67—270
|Rafael Campos, $3,740
|71-64-69-66—270
|Cameron Champ, $3,740
|68-67-65-70—270
|Donald Constable, $3,740
|64-72-67-67—270
|Vince Covello, $3,740
|67-67-66-70—270
|Steven Ihm, $3,740
|69-64-69-68—270
|Conner Godsey, $3,135
|65-67-67-72—271
|Edward Loar, $3,135
|65-70-70-66—271
|Ryan Brehm, $2,708
|65-67-69-71—272
|Brandon Crick, $2,708
|67-69-66-70—272
|Nick Hardy, $2,708
|64-67-69-72—272
|Dicky Pride, $2,708
|67-68-68-69—272
|Mark Baldwin, $2,220
|66-67-69-71—273
|Joey Garber, $2,220
|67-69-71-66—273
|Nick Rousey, $2,220
|66-68-66-73—273
|Sepp Straka, $2,220
|70-65-71-67—273
|Cyril Bouniol, $1,751
|67-67-69-71—274
|Daniel Chopra, $1,751
|68-68-68-70—274
|Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, $1,751
|66-66-72-70—274
|Matt Harmon, $1,751
|64-66-72-72—274
|Max Rottluff, $1,751
|69-66-69-70—274
|Dawie van der Walt, $1,751
|66-66-72-70—274
|Michael Buttacavoli, $1,751
|65-70-67-72—274
|Nelson Ledesma, $1,751
|68-67-67-72—274
|Maverick McNealy, $1,751
|68-65-67-74—274
|Hank Lebioda, $1,604
|66-70-72-67—275
|Lee McCoy, $1,604
|67-67-67-74—275
|Adam Webb, $1,604
|70-65-70-70—275
|Tom Whitney, $1,604
|69-67-70-69—275
|Derek Ernst, $1,566
|70-66-72-68—276
|Frank Lickliter II, $1,566
|68-68-68-72—276
|Jordan Niebrugge, $1,542
|68-68-72-69—277
|Dalan Refioglu, $1,542
|67-69-71-70—277
|Armando Favela, $1,524
|67-69-72-70—278
|Garrett Osborn, $1,512
|66-68-75-71—280
|Curtis Thompson, $1,500
|69-66-72-75—282
