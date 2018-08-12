Web.com-Ellie Mae Classic Scores

Sunday At TPC Stonebrae Hayward, Calif. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70 Final Trevor Cone, $108,000 64-63-66-64—257 Josh Teater, $64,800 64-62-68-67—261 Chris Thompson, $40,800 66-65-69-64—264 Sebastian Cappelen, $21,750 64-66-64-71—265 Brandon Hagy, $21,750 65-68-68-64—265 Rico Hoey, $21,750 65-67-65-68—265 Adam Long, $21,750 63-66-66-70—265 Alex Prugh, $21,750 64-60-72-69—265 Seth Reeves, $21,750 63-67-67-68—265 Samuel Del Val, $14,400 63-64-67-72—266 Nate Lashley, $14,400 67-67-67-65—266 Andrew Novak, $14,400 67-63-67-69—266 Tag Ridings, $14,400 66-67-67-66—266 Cameron Davis, $10,200 66-68-66-67—267 Seth Fair, $10,200 68-64-65-70—267 Sean Kelly, $10,200 66-67-68-66—267 Taylor Mongomery, $10,200 69-64-69-65—267 Carlos Ortiz, $10,200 67-67-70-63—267 Andres Gonzales, $7,272 69-66-65-68—268 Max Homa, $7,272 68-65-64-71—268 Brian Richey, $7,272 67-68-63-70—268 Marcelo Rozo, $7,272 74-62-66-66—268 Brady Schnell, $7,272 69-65-70-64—268 Steven Alker, $4,933 69-65-67-68—269 Joseph Bramlett, $4,933 67-65-67-70—269 John Chin, $4,933 68-67-69-65—269 Vince India, $4,933 68-64-72-65—269 Billy Kennerly, $4,933 67-66-66-70—269 Bhavik Patel, $4,933 65-65-70-69—269 Brian Campbell, $3,740 65-69-69-67—270 Rafael Campos, $3,740 71-64-69-66—270 Cameron Champ, $3,740 68-67-65-70—270 Donald Constable, $3,740 64-72-67-67—270 Vince Covello, $3,740 67-67-66-70—270 Steven Ihm, $3,740 69-64-69-68—270 Conner Godsey, $3,135 65-67-67-72—271 Edward Loar, $3,135 65-70-70-66—271 Ryan Brehm, $2,708 65-67-69-71—272 Brandon Crick, $2,708 67-69-66-70—272 Nick Hardy, $2,708 64-67-69-72—272 Dicky Pride, $2,708 67-68-68-69—272 Mark Baldwin, $2,220 66-67-69-71—273 Joey Garber, $2,220 67-69-71-66—273 Nick Rousey, $2,220 66-68-66-73—273 Sepp Straka, $2,220 70-65-71-67—273 Cyril Bouniol, $1,751 67-67-69-71—274 Daniel Chopra, $1,751 68-68-68-70—274 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, $1,751 66-66-72-70—274 Matt Harmon, $1,751 64-66-72-72—274 Max Rottluff, $1,751 69-66-69-70—274 Dawie van der Walt, $1,751 66-66-72-70—274 Michael Buttacavoli, $1,751 65-70-67-72—274 Nelson Ledesma, $1,751 68-67-67-72—274 Maverick McNealy, $1,751 68-65-67-74—274 Hank Lebioda, $1,604 66-70-72-67—275 Lee McCoy, $1,604 67-67-67-74—275 Adam Webb, $1,604 70-65-70-70—275 Tom Whitney, $1,604 69-67-70-69—275 Derek Ernst, $1,566 70-66-72-68—276 Frank Lickliter II, $1,566 68-68-68-72—276 Jordan Niebrugge, $1,542 68-68-72-69—277 Dalan Refioglu, $1,542 67-69-71-70—277 Armando Favela, $1,524 67-69-72-70—278 Garrett Osborn, $1,512 66-68-75-71—280 Curtis Thompson, $1,500 69-66-72-75—282

