Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Odrisamer Despaigne and C Jose Briceno to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated C Rene Rivera from the 60-day DL. Designated RHP Akeel Morris for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP George Kontos for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma (PCL).
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred to the team from Fresno (PCL). Placed C Ruben Castro on the 7-day DL.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Jared Mortenson to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Lucas Irvine to Sugar Land (Atlantic) to complete an earlier trade.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Jackson Pritchard.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Connor Olson.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Sean Bierman.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Harlan Miller. Waived-injured CB Lou Young III.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DL Albert Havili off waivers. Signed FB Sam Rogers. Designated DT Marquavius Lewis and Fb Zach Olstad on waived/injured list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Blaine Woodson.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed WR DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston. Signed DL DeQuinton Osborne. Waived-injured WR Corey Brown and DL Paul Boyette.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Ben Ijalana on injured reserve. Signed OL Gino Gradkowski.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed DT Gabe Wright off waivers from Miami.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Re-signed RW Ondrej Kase to a three-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Tristan Blackmon to Phoenix (USL).
CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach David Foley to become the women’s basketball coach at Saint Mary’s (Minn.).
CHOWAN — Named Luke Staatsas men’s assistant soccer coach.
CITADEL — Named Mike Capaccio athletic director.
LSU — Announced graduate QB Justin McMillan and junior QB Lowell Narcisse are leaving the football program.
