Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

August 22, 2018 3:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino. Designated RHP Jose Taveras for assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sonny Cortez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Chad Martin.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jordan Lennerton

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia. Released LHP Sean Bierman.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Doug Parrish.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Marcus Manning interim director of athletics and recreation.

FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.

WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.

