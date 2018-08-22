Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL. Claimed C Chris Rabago off waivers from Colorado and optioned him to Trenton (EL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino. Designated RHP Jose Taveras for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sonny Cortez.

Advertisement

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Trevor Lubking.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Chad Martin.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHP Brendan Feldmann was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jordan Lennerton

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia. Released LHP Sean Bierman.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern and INF Derek Perry.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hendry Rodriguez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Anthony Critelli.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Doug Parrish.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Marcus Manning interim director of athletics and recreation.

FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.

WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.