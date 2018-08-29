Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mike Passanisi manager of baseball information.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated C Dioner Navarro. Placed C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.

American Associaton

CHICAGO DOGS — Released LHP Scott Barnes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs J.R. Bunda, Cortland Cox, Derek Gordon, Jake Hohensee, Shairon Martis, Austin Robichaux and Brad Thoutt; INFs T.J. Bennett, Christian Ibarra, Dan Johnson, Ivan Marin, Jamey Smart, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; OFs Brandon Jacobs, Randolph Oduber and Alex Glenn; Cs Daniel Herrera and Dashenko Ricardo; and LHPs Kyle Kinman, Trevor Lubking and Eric Wooten.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Jared Reaves.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Bernard Condevaux medical director and Jim Scholler athletic trainer.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DL Arnaud Gascon-Nadon. Moved LS Tanner Doll to the suspended list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Gerald Rivers to the practice roster. Released WR Tyrone Pierre from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Michael Fisher to vice president of ticket sales and HC memberships. Named Jacqueline Avola corporate fulfilment coordinator and David Salter chief scout for Canada’s Atlantic provinces.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended kayaker Inna Osypenko-Radomska four years for refusing a doping test.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed G David Ousted on the DL.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the retirement of F Clint Dempsey.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Chris Grosse assistant athletic director for marketing.

