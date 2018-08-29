Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mike Passanisi manager of baseball information.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated C Dioner Navarro. Placed C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released LHP Scott Barnes.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs J.R. Bunda, Cortland Cox, Derek Gordon, Jake Hohensee, Shairon Martis, Austin Robichaux and Brad Thoutt; INFs T.J. Bennett, Christian Ibarra, Dan Johnson, Ivan Marin, Jamey Smart, Curt Smith and Cesar Valera; OFs Brandon Jacobs, Randolph Oduber and Alex Glenn; Cs Daniel Herrera and Dashenko Ricardo; and LHPs Kyle Kinman, Trevor Lubking and Eric Wooten.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Jared Reaves.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Bernard Condevaux medical director and Jim Scholler athletic trainer.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DL Arnaud Gascon-Nadon. Moved LS Tanner Doll to the suspended list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Gerald Rivers to the practice roster. Released WR Tyrone Pierre from the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Michael Fisher to vice president of ticket sales and HC memberships. Named Jacqueline Avola corporate fulfilment coordinator and David Salter chief scout for Canada’s Atlantic provinces.
INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended kayaker Inna Osypenko-Radomska four years for refusing a doping test.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Placed G David Ousted on the DL.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the retirement of F Clint Dempsey.
PENN STATE — Named Chris Grosse assistant athletic director for marketing.
