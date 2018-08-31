Listen Live Sports

Western Michigan player stretchered off after kickoff injury

August 31, 2018 8:32 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan junior running back Davon Tucker was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an upper body injury blocking on a kickoff return Friday against Syracuse.

He was the second college football player taken off the field on a stretcher after a kickoff play on opening weekend.

Tucker appeared to injure his head or neck when he lowered his head for a collision in the first quarter while blocking for the return.

Kristin Keirns, a spokesperson for Western Michigan, said Tucker was responsive and spoke to coach Tim Lester and medical officials while being treated on the field for several minutes. He raised his arms as he was being taken off the field.

Tucker was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Keirns said.

On Thursday, Aaron Robinson of Central Florida was injured on the opening kickoff against UConn and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

